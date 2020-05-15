TORONTO -- The streets of Toronto will be much quieter and less colourful this summer as more events and major festivals have been cancelled by the city to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Toronto announced Friday that it is cancelling the permits for major events and festivals in July and August based on public health advice.

“We hope this will provide clarity to the organizers who start planning these events well ahead of time and they need to know now before they start signing substantial contracts, which would imperil their financial viability if we then later had to withdraw these permits because the health numbers weren’t good enough,” Mayor John Tory said during a news conference on Friday.

In a news release, the city said events with more than 250 people, which includes Salsa on St. Clair, Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Honda Indy, Toronto Triathlon Festival, Beaches International Jazz Festival, and Big on Bloor, will be cancelled until July 31.

The Taste of the Danforth, Taste of Manila, Toronto Chinatown Festival, Jerkfest, and other events with more than 25,000 people will be cancelled until Aug. 31, the city said.

“I know how much our residents love these events. I do too, but right now from a public health perspective or even a financial perspective for the organizers, these events just cannot be assumed that they can proceed as originally scheduled," Tory said.

The city initially cancelled major events and festivals through June 30. This year’s CNE, Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and Toronto Pride Parade were already cancelled by organizers.

The city said the resumption or cancellation of professional sporting events is not included in the decision as they are subject to the provincial emergency orders.

Tory said the city will repurpose grant funding that was previously approved by City Council to help festival and event organizers.

He said the city’s Cultural Festivals Recovery Program will provide financial and in-kind support to defray financial losses for cancelled festivals and help festival organizers meet payments due to their suppliers.

The program will also help organizers maintain critical operations to survive this year and prepare for their next event, and support planning and purchases that help improve public health and safety practices.

Tory said he hopes that the events cancelled in August could be held later in the fall.

“If conditions are right by that time and if that is the wish of the organizers, our economic development staff will be there to help these festivals get through this difficult period for them because obviously, these cancellations impose a hardship on them as well as for other people who would have attended to help with the impact of these cancellations,” he said.

In a statement, organizers of Honda Indy Toronto said they are exploring alternate dates in 2020. The annual Indy Car race at Exhibition Place was originally scheduled for July 10 to July 12.