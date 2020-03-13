TORONTO -- The City of Toronto has announced they are cancelling city-operated March Break programs, recreation centres, licensed child care centres and city council meetings due to COVID-19.

The announcement comes as health officials reported another sharp increase in COVID-19 patients in the province.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said that as of midnight all city-run programs and facilities will be closed until at least April 5.

This is a developing news story. More to come.