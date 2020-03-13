Toronto cancels all city-run March Break camps, recreation centres and council meetings
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 5:34PM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 5:46PM EDT
TORONTO -- The City of Toronto has announced they are cancelling city-operated March Break programs, recreation centres, licensed child care centres and city council meetings due to COVID-19.
The announcement comes as health officials reported another sharp increase in COVID-19 patients in the province.
Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said that as of midnight all city-run programs and facilities will be closed until at least April 5.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
