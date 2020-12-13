TORONTO -- Police have laid charges against the owners of a downtown Toronto business for allegedly operating a bar in violation of lockdown orders.

Toronto police say that after midnight on Sunday, they went to a business in the Queen and Portland streets area.

“Officers attended the location and could hear the sound of people inside a business,” police said on Sunday. “All the doors were locked, windows were covered and music was playing inside.”

They asked for those inside the area to unlock the door but those inside allegedly refused to do so.

Once they got inside, investigators allege a bar of sorts was in operation, with 30 to 40 patrons, none of whom were wearing masks or respecting any other physical distancing guidelines.

Two owners of the business were hit with court summons for provincial offences.

Police declined to name the owners or their business when asked on Sunday.

The owners could face fines of up to $100,000, according to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Bar activity and indoor dining has been banned in Toronto since Oct. 10.