

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Wednesday’s daytime temperature in Toronto broke a 73-year-old record as the hot, humid and potentially-stormy weather lingered through the day.

The mercury hit 32 C at Pearson International Airport by the afternoon, but it felt closer to 42 with the humidity, according to Environment Canada.

The last temperature record for this date was 31.7 C and set back in 1945. The average daytime high for this time of year is 23 C.

In advance of the scorching conditions Environment Canada issued a heat warning for some areas west of the GTA, including Hamilton and Niagara Region, though the warning has not been extended to include Toronto at this point.

By Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a severe thunder warning for much of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Halton, Peel, Peterborough, York, Durham and Barrie.

The weather agency warns that the storm could produce "very strong wind gusts and heavy rain."

The city of Toronto was not included in the advisory.

The national weather agency predicts that the storms will develop in the afternoon and clear out by the evening.

Heavy downpours, strong winds and hail is possible, the agency said.