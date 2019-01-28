

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Torontonians will be in for a messy commute on Monday evening with heavy snowfall in the forecast today.

An Alberta Clipper tracking over southern Ontario will likely bring between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to the GTA by tonight and the inclement weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning for Toronto.

“Snow at times heavy is expected to develop later this morning or early afternoon and persist into tonight,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory. “Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are likely, with the highest amounts expected closer to Lake Ontario where extra moisture from the lake may boost snowfall amounts.”

The national weather agency said there will likely be a “significant impact” on driving conditions during both the evening commute on Monday and the morning commute on Tuesday.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the national weather agency said.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Mark Mills, the city’s road operations supervisor, said crews will be out in full force today preparing for the heavy snowfall.

“Our first line of defence is always salting. So we will concentrate on salting on the expressways, main arterial roadways, collector roads, then we will get into the local roads. We will look at the sidewalks also. Once we meet our threshold for plowing, we will deploy our plows,” Mills said.

“If you have flexibility in your schedule today or the opportunity to leave work a little early to beat the p.m. rush, that might be a suggestion or to use public transit today.”