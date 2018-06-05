

CTV News Toronto





The Toronto-bound QEW has reopened in Burlington after a single-vehicle crash closed a stretch of the highway for several hours.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes just past Burloak Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

One person was reportedly suffering from “very serious” injuries, he said.

“There was one person apparently trapped in the vehicle,” Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

No other details on the victim’s condition have been provided.

All Toronto-bound lanes have were closed at Burloak Drive for close to four hours while police tended to the scene. The highway reopened at around 3 p.m.

OPP’s collision investigation team has taken over the investigation.