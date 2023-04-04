Toronto-bound lanes of QEW shut down in Burlington after pedestrian struck

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have been shut down at the Burlington Skyway after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police said a transport truck struck a 28-year-old pedestrian in distress late Tuesday. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

“The transport truck involved did stop and is speaking to investigators,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The person that was struck has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The family have been notified, and I expect the closure to remain in place until 1 a.m.”

Schmidt said a collision reconstruction team is on-scene along with Burlington OPP.