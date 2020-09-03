TORONTO -- One person has died in hospital after a boat crashed into the rocks at Toronto's Woodbine Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said initial reports indicated that at around 12:30 p.m. a boat was 75 metres from the shore when it collided with rocks.

Police said seven people were injured in the crash.

The victims sustained "varying degrees of injury" and one person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Thursday afternoon. That person later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Three other people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries and three others were treated at the scene.

"Our lifeguards who are on the beach reacted very quickly and they got to the scene very quickly," Hopkinson said, adding that police officers arrived a short time later.

Images from the scene show the boat resting up against some rocks along the shoreline.

Hopkinson said it is not clear if any of the boaters were wearing life jackets at the time.

"My fear would be that with people on board the boat if they were travelling at any kind of a decent speed and suddenly they hit the rocks. Boats are very different than cars. They don't have seatbelts, they don't have air bags or anything like that," he added.

"It could be that some of these people were thrown clear of the boat and if they hit the rocks, that’s what would cause such injuries."