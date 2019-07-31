

The Canadian Press





KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Toronto Blue Jays shipped out another two of their few remaining ties to their most recent playoff teams in a deal just before Wednesday's trade deadline.

The rebuilding Blue Jays (43-67) dealt right-handed starter Aaron Sanchez, right-handed reliever Joe Biagini and minor-league outfielder Cal Stevenson to the Houston Astros. The Blue Jays will get outfielder Derek Fisher in return.

The Astros, who entered Wednesday with the best record in the American League, were busy at the deadline, also acquiring Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke.

Sanchez, a homegrown Blue Jay, has been with the team since 2014. He has struggled for much of this season, going 3-14 with a 6.07 earned-run average while losing 10 in a row at one point.

Sanchez, 27, had improved results the past two outings, both no-decisions, giving up five earned runs in a combined 10 2/3 innings.

Sanchez was a key part of Jays playoff teams in 2015 and '16. His best year was the second playoff season when Sanchez went 15-2 with a 3.00 ERA.

The 29-year-old Biagini, picked up by Toronto in the 2015 Rule 5 draft, is 3-1 with a 3.78 earned-run average this season.

Fisher, a second-round pick in 2014, has split time between triple-A Round Rock and Houston this season.

In the majors this year, the 25-year-old is batting .226 in 53 at-bats with one homer, five RBIs and four stolen bases. In triple-A, he is hitting .286 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 224 at-bats.

Sanchez and Biagini were the fifth and sixth Blue Jays to be traded for prospects or younger players in the past week, following infielder Eric Sogard, right-handed starter Marcus Stroman and right-handed relievers David Phelps and Daniel Hudson.

Biagini was the second reliever traded by the Jays on Thursday. Earlier, Toronto sent Hudson to the Washington Nationals for right-hander Kyle Johnston.

The 32-year-old Hudson has a record of 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 45 games for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto signed Hudson as a free agent on March 25.

Johnston, 23, has a 9-9 record with a 4.03 ERA in 20 starts for advanced-A Potomac of the Carolina League this season, striking out 100 batters in 105 innings pitched.

Earlier, the Blue Jays placed left-hander Ryan Borucki on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, retroactive to Sunday.

Left-hander Buddy Boshers was selected to the major league roster to take Borucki's place.

It's another setback for Borucki, who missed the first half of his sophomore year after suffering a left elbow injury in spring training.

Borucki, 25, returned to the Blue Jays earlier this month and made two starts, going 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA. He pitched just 6 2/3 innings during those two outings.

Borucki had a promising rookie campaign, going 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA while striking out 67 and walking 33 in 17 starts.

The loss of Borucki thins out an already short-handed Blue Jays starting staff after the trade of Stroman to the New York Mets on Sunday.

Also Thursday, the Blue Jays claimed right-hander Brock Stewart from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to triple-A Buffalo.