Toronto Blue Jays to unveil plans for Rogers Centre overhaul

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to unveil their vision for what is expected to be a significant overhaul of the Rogers Centre during a press conference this afternoon.

Few details have been released about the renovations so far, however President and CEO Mark Shapiro did tell reporters in March that the work would take place over the next two winters.

TSN has also reported that the renovations will include an overhaul of the stadium’s lower bowl and interior concourses, as well as the construction of a new clubhouse. The network has said that the club believes the renovations will extend the lifespan of the stadium by an additional 10 to 15 years.

RELATED: Blue Jays revamp Rogers Centre for 2022 with new scoreboard, lights, and concessions

News of the renovations comes nearly two years after a report in the Globe and Mail that suggested that the Jays and the developer Brookfield Asset Management Inc. were working on plans for a new downtown stadium. The Blue Jays later confirmed that they were “exploring their options” regarding the future of the Rogers Centre but put the work on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rogers Centre opened in 1989 at a cost of roughly $570 million, or about $1 billion in today’s dollars.

It was the first stadium ever built with a fully retractable motorized roof.

As part of today’s press conference, the Blue Jays say that they will be unveiling further details about the renovations and “first design renderings.”

The material will be released at 1:30 p.m.