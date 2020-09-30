Advertisement
Toronto Blue Jays send Ryu to the mound for must-win Game 2
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 2:48PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA -- Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for Toronto in a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field.
The Rays posted a 3-1 win in the opener of the best-of-three series to move within a victory of the American League Division Series.
The first pitch goes at 4:07 p.m.
