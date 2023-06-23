Toronto-based food pickup service Ritual lays off 40% of staff

Ritual says it has laid off about 40 per cent of its company.

The cut carried out by the Toronto-based food pickup service amounts to about 38 workers.

The company did not say what promoted the layoff but described it as a difficult decision in a statement.

Ritual says it believes the move will strengthen the company, position it for success and better help it service restaurants as they grow their businesses.

The cut comes after Ritual said in May that it would begin charging consumers a fee for every order they place on its platform.

The charges amount to between 15 and 99 cents for orders under $30 and $1.99 for orders above $30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.