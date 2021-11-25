TORONTO -- A Toronto bar has had its liquor licence suspended after a physical altercation broke out when compliance officials were investigating reports that alcohol was being served for free.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said that CAGE KVT & BAR, located on Victoria Park Avenue near McNicoll Avenue in North York, has had its liquor licence suspended "for reasons of public interest and safety."

Officials said that on Nov. 14, the AGCO compliance officers (CO) visited the bar after receiving a complaint that an event was being advertised saying that free alcohol would be provided.

The compliance officials said they "observed signs of drunkenness" when they arrived at the bar.

"Patrons became aggressive towards the COs, including beginning a physical altercation, with bar staff taking no steps to maintain control," the ACGO said.

The liquor licence holder was contacted, but admitted to officials that he no longer had access to or operational control of the establishment.

The licence was suspended on Nov. 19 and officials say the bar is no longer permitted to sell or serve alcohol for the duration of the suspension.

“All those who hold a liquor licence in Ontario are required to operate with honesty and integrity. The law is very clear: a licence holder must maintain control of their business, prohibit drunkenness, and cooperate with AGCO Compliance Officials," Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO of AGCO, said in a statement.

“Our COs are public servants who work to protect the public by ensuring licensed establishments are operating responsibly. Aggressions towards them will not be tolerated.”

The AGCO found that the licence holder contravened the liquor licence act by contracting out the sale and service of alcohol without authorization, no longer involving themselves over the bar's operations, and failing to ensure the sale and service of alcohol was supervised.

They also found that the licence holder "permitted drunkenness" and that "quarrelsome, violent and disorderly conduct" occurred at the bar.

A representative from CAGE KVT & BAR would not comment when they were reached by CTV News Toronto.