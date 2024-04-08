A Toronto auto worker is $5-million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.

"I keep wondering if this is a dream. I haven't told anyone in case it wasn't real," Etobicoke resident Rodrigo Merino said after picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Merino, a father who has been playing the lottery for the last 10 years, said he discovered his big win after checking the OLG app and couldn’t believe his luck following the Feb. 24 draw.

"I went online to double check the winning numbers and sure enough, they all matched. I couldn't believe it!"

He said he plans to buy a house, give some of the money to his children and save for the future.

"I'll make sure my mom and wife are well taken care of. I can't wait to surprise them," he smiled.

The Classic Draw runs every Wednesday and Saturday, and offers players a chance to win two multi-million prizes for $3.