

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American running back Brandon Burks to a contract extension through the 2020 season Monday.

The five-foot-nine, 208-pound Burks was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 12.

Burks ran 45 times for 283 yards over eight games last season with Toronto. He joined the Argos after spending the 2016 season with the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets, playing in one game for the latter as a rookie.

Burks played collegiately at Troy University, moving from receiver to running back in his sophomore season. He played in 45 games, rushing for 2,253 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 88 catches for 673 yards and three TDs.