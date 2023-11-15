Toronto area police to provide update on 51-year-old cold case
Police in the Toronto area are expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on an investigation that’s been ongoing for more than 50 years.
York Regional Police said the announcement will take place in Aurora, Ont. at 11 a.m. Deputy Chief of Investigations Alvaro Almeida and Cold Case Unit Detective Johnathon Nauman will provide remarks, they said.
CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement here.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 11
LIVE AT 11 Toronto area police to provide update on 51-year-old cold case
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unhoused man killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run; driver located
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it from home
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for LA Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million dollars for the California-based LA Kings to do so instead.
-
Canada testing emergency alert system Wednesday
Canada is testing its emergency alert system. In Quebec, it is scheduled for 1:55 p.m.
-
2 fires leave 9 injured in Montreal
Nine people were injured after two fires broke out in Montreal.
London
-
London firefighter passes away after years long battle with cancer
His battle inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called "LPFFA Strong" — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Councillor denies pre-meeting collusion before committee excludes several streets from requiring sidewalks
What’s become an annual battle over installing sidewalks in pre-existing neighbourhoods took an unexpected turn at a Civic Works Committee meeting.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
Driver charged in Cambridge school bus crash
Police say 20 students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.
-
Motorist going over 200 km/h on Kitchener highway was 'just going for a drive': OPP
A driver police say was going 202 km/h on a highway in Kitchener is facing charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
-
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
-
Iroquois Falls residents affected by flood can access provincial help
The Ontario government is offering disaster recovery assistance to those in the Iroquois Falls area affected by the flooding around Nellie Lake last April and May.
Ottawa
-
Here's when you can expect to receive an alert during Wednesday's Alert Ready test in Ottawa-Gatineau
Don’t' be alarmed if you receive an alert on your smartphone, radio and television in Ottawa and Gatineau at 12:55 p.m. or 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Valley restaurants, customers pay it forward with pre-paid meals
A handful of locally owned restaurants in eastern Ontario are promoting pre-paid meals for those hungry and in need.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
Game Brain gameshow helps to inform local youth about risks of gambling
Students took part in a gameshow-style presentation that was designed to be fun and informative to highlight the signs of a gambling addiction, the risks and where to go for help.
-
Veltman murder trial: Crown to continue closing arguments
The Crown is set to continue its closing arguments today at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.
Barrie
-
$100K in stolen vehicles found on rural property in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen 2023 Toyota 4Runner.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Bracebridge hospital
In collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak was called patients and staff tested positive.
-
Ont. man accused of break-in and violent assault granted bail
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
Atlantic
-
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
-
Food insecurity worsened last year, more pronounced in racialized families: StatCan
Nearly seven million Canadians struggled with hunger last year, with some going without food for days amid rising inflation, says a Statistics Canada study.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
Calgary
-
Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
At least 1 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Newell County
The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Tuesday night after a fatal crash in Newell County.
-
Alberta regulator probes mine wall 'instabilities' after worker nearly buried: union
Alberta's energy regulator is examining practices at a coal mine in the province after three "instabilities" in its rock walls -- including one weeks ago that partially buried a large piece of heavy equipment and its operator.
Winnipeg
-
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg mayor's inner circle approves controversial plan to change zoning rules
The mayor’s inner circle has approved a controversial plan to change zoning rules, which would see new housing developments go up without public hearings in Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to test emergency alert system Wednesday
B.C. will be testing the emergency alert system Wednesday, sending a text message to cellphones and interrupting TV and radio broadcasts.
-
Flair apologizes after abandoning elderly amputee at Vancouver airport gate
A Nanaimo senior with a prosthetic leg was abandoned at the gate after landing at Vancouver International Airport last week.
-
Randall Hopley turned himself in 'because he was cold,' Vancouver police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Alberta regulator probes mine wall 'instabilities' after worker nearly buried: union
Alberta's energy regulator is examining practices at a coal mine in the province after three "instabilities" in its rock walls -- including one weeks ago that partially buried a large piece of heavy equipment and its operator.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.