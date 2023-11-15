TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto area police to provide update on 51-year-old cold case

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto)

    Police in the Toronto area are expected to provide an update Tuesday morning on an investigation that’s been ongoing for more than 50 years.

    York Regional Police said the announcement will take place in Aurora, Ont. at 11 a.m. Deputy Chief of Investigations Alvaro Almeida and Cold Case Unit Detective Johnathon Nauman will provide remarks, they said.

    CTV News Toronto will livestream the announcement here.

