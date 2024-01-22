Toronto area casino unveils new entertainment venue

TORONTO
    The Greater Toronto Area is now home to a new 800-seat entertainment venue.

    The Great Blue Heron Casino and Hotel, located at 21777 Island Road in Durham region's Port Perry, announced the opening of the 12,637 sq. feet venue on Jan. 18. The space will host a variety of events, from live performances and concerts to corporate gatherings, according to a news release issued by the casino.

    "We are delighted to introduce this exciting new live entertainment and special events venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel," Stella Gallant, the general manager at Great Blue Heron Casino said in the release. "This new addition represents our commitment to delivering comprehensive entertainment and event experiences for our guests and providing yet another reason to visit this exciting property."

    Depending on the show, the venue setup will alternate between banquet style, theatre seating, or general admission. Both individual seats and round tables are available to make up audience seating.

    The casino, which first opened in 1999, is owned by The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. Its operations are headed by Great Canadian Entertainment and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

