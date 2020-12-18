Advertisement
Toronto announces road closures affecting travel downtown this weekend
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 11:38AM EST
TORONTO -- This City of Toronto has announced a number of road closures that will affect travel downtown this weekend.
The city said that while residents should be staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19, those travelling for essential reasons may have to plan their trip and use alternative routes.
The closures will take place between Friday and Sunday, and will affect a number of streets in order to carry out a construction and a variety of services.
There will also be no subway service available on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Saturday in order to accommodate ongoing Eglinton Crosstown construction.
Here is a full list of the closures:
- Queen Street East between Jarvis Street and Church Street will have an ongoing full closure to accommodate emergency underground sewer construction.
- Bay Street between Front Street West and Lake Shore Boulevard West will have a full weekend closure scheduled from Friday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 a.m.
- Front Street West (eastbound lanes only) between Bay Street and York Street will have overnight lane closures from Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4 a.m.
- Bloor Street West between Yonge Street and Balmuto Street will have a full overnight closure is required from Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 a.m.