TORONTO -- This City of Toronto has announced a number of road closures that will affect travel downtown this weekend.

The city said that while residents should be staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19, those travelling for essential reasons may have to plan their trip and use alternative routes.

The closures will take place between Friday and Sunday, and will affect a number of streets in order to carry out a construction and a variety of services.

There will also be no subway service available on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on Saturday in order to accommodate ongoing Eglinton Crosstown construction.

Here is a full list of the closures: