TORONTO -- Police say they believe that two shootings in the Greater Toronto Area are connected.

Provincial police say they responded to a shooting on Highway 427 northbound, approaching Highway 7 on the morning of March 17.

A witness told police he heard popping noises and then saw damage to his vehicle.

He also reported seeing a white Volkswagen Jetta, with three people inside, one of them holding a gun outside the car's window.

Toronto police say that later that day they were called to a shooting into a home in the Flemington Road and Allen Road area.

Witnesses also reported seeing a white Volkswagen at this incident.

There were no injuries in either of these shootings.

Investigators from both police services say they believe the incidents are linked and are asking for witnesses with information, or anyone with dash cam video, to come forward.

OPP investigators are particularly interested in reviewing dash cam video from anyone who had been driving on Highway 427 northbound, between Highway 401 and Highway 7, between 10:25 a.m. and 10:35 a.m. on March 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.