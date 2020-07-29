TORONTO -- Toronto and Peel Region will move ahead to Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan on Friday.

The provincial government made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

"The decision was made in consulation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and local medical officers of health," a news release issued by the Ontario government said.

"It is based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing."

The two areas will officially enter Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Windsor-Essex will now be the only region in Ontario remaining in Stage.

"Ontario will continue to monitor local trends of key public health indicators in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region and move it into Stage 3 when it is safe to do so," the government said.

The three regions waiting to move forward to Stage 3 were held back because of their daily COVID-19 case counts.

In Stage 3, indoor dining can resume at bars and restaurants and the size of gatherings can increase to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Physical distancing is still required during any gathering with people from outside an individual's social circle. The province is not increasing the number of people a person can gather with without physical distancing measures in place.

On July 31, @cityoftoronto & @regionofpeel will move into Stage 3 following positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of #COVID19.



They will join the 31 public health regions that already moved into Stage 3. https://t.co/wZm6n67xRN pic.twitter.com/s8ii00lGoI — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 29, 2020

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Wednesday morning that moving to Stage 3 is the "result of a lot of hard work by Torontonians and our frontline workers."

On Tuesday, Toronto, Canada's largest city, reported just one new case of COVID-19.

"It seems like a long way from the scary days of the winter when we were having our meetings at the beginning of the pandemic and hearing numbers that were almost incomprehensible, in terms of case counts and also projections as to how many people could lose their lives or become ill," Tory said.

"You could go down to zero and I hope that happens but after that we've just got to stay vigilant. COVID-19 doesn't go away just because we are in Stage 3."

What still can't open in Stage 3?

The government has banned a number of high-risk businesses and activities from resuming in Stage 3, including amusement parks, water parks, buffet-style food services, dancing in restaurants and bars, overnight stays at camps for children, private karaoke rooms, prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports, saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars.

Nightclubs are still banned from reopening, except for the purpose of serving food or drinks.

Casinos will be allowed to reopen but table games are banned.

Meanwhile, all restaurants, bars, concession stands, and other food and drink establishments are allowed to reopen for indoor dining in Stage 3.

Gyms and fitness studios can also reopen with safety protocols in place. Organized sports can also resume, with the exception of contact sports. Playgrounds, community centres and libraries will also reopen.

The province will also allow personal support services to resume that involve a customers' face, such as facials and some piercings.

Ford to make an announcement

Ford will address Toronto and Peel Region moving to Stage 3 during a press conference at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park.

He will be joined alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton to also announce the launch of an independent commission into COVID-19 and long-term care.

