Toronto airport ranked among the top 10 in North America

Toronto's island airport has been ranked among the best in the world in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto's island airport has been ranked among the best in the world in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton