Toronto air quality advisory dropped
An air quality advisory previously in effect for Toronto has been lifted.
The advisory was issued on Friday during a week that saw intermittent smoky conditions and poor air quality in the city due to forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Environment Canada first issued the air quality warning for Toronto on Tuesday, which remained in effect until Thursday.
The city’s air quality was ranked among the worst in the world at various times throughout the week, according to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, and topped the list at one point on Wednesday.
Canada’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) shows that air quality in the city remains at a level five and could reach level six by Saturday afternoon, which represents a “moderate risk.”
However, for the general population, Environment Canada said there is no need to modify usual outdoor activities unless you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.
At-risk individuals, including seniors, pregnant people, infants and young children, should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they are experiencing similar symptoms.
Overnight, the AQHI is forecast to drop to a level three or “low risk,” according to Environment Canada data.
The City of Toronto said Friday they would continue to monitor air quality ahead of Canada Day celebrations, which are expected to proceed later in the day.
Meanwhile, air quality warnings have also ended in much of the Greater Toronto Area.
A number of air quality advisories, and concurrent heat warnings, remain in effect for much of southeastern and northeastern Ontario.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celebrations, fireworks taking place in Ottawa despite air quality concerns
Canada Day celebrations are underway in Ottawa and across the country today, although some have been scaled back due to poor air quality.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning issued for towns in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal facing smog, possible thunderstorm on Canada Day
Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both a smog warning and severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and 'toonie-size' hail.
-
Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.
London
-
What's up in London for Canada Day
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend. As a statutory holiday some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
-
Do you recognize this vehicle?
Stratford police are looking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a “disturbance.”
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
Air quality statement issued for North Bay, West Nipissing area
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for North Bay, West Nipissing, Powassan, Mattawa and French River areas due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Severe storm watch in effect in Ottawa on Canada Day
A tornado watch is in effect for the nation's capital on an otherwise muggy, cloudy Canada Day. The weather is warm and humid and Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of storms that could produce tornadoes.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black bin
The city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
Windsor
-
What's up in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day?
Several events are taking place in the city to mark Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Celebrating a Century: Windsor Resident Florence Logan Turns 100
As Florence Logan celebrates a century of living, she reflects on just how much has changed since June 30, 1923.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to charges
Two men have been arrested after a dispute between neighbours escalated to one threatening the other with a baseball bat, police say.
Barrie
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Midland construction zone claims life of Penetanguishene man
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first responders
Barrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
Atlantic
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
Calgary
-
Heritage Park hosts newest Canadian citizens on Canada Day
Heritage Park is throwing a Canada Day party for new Canadian citizens.
-
Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day
Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.
-
Dawgs win 11th game in a row, knocking off Swift Current 12-3
The Okotoks Dawgs won their 11th game in a row Friday, defeating the Swift Current 57s 12-3.
Winnipeg
-
'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
-
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Vancouver
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
BC Ferries chaos on Canada Day weekend 'unacceptable,' transport minister says
For the second day in a row, people trying to get a spot on a ferry from Metro Vancouver to the Island ahead of the Canada Day weekend were out of luck before Friday was over – something the transportation minister described as "unacceptable."
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
The evacuation alert for Little Buffalo, Alta., was updated to a mandatory order late Friday night.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.