TORONTO -- Scotiabank Arena is welcoming crowds today, but not for any sort of sporting event.

The City of Toronto and Toronto Vaccine Day have partnered together to host a one-day mass vaccination clinic dubbed “Our Winning Shot.” The goal is to vaccinate 25,000 Torontonians.

In order to shatter any records, clinic staff will need to administer at least 10,470 vaccines, which would break the Canadian record of vaccines doses administered in a day. In order to beat North America’s, they will need to give out 17,003 doses.

However, the goal is to set a new world record and in order to do so the clinic will need to administer 25,000 vaccine doses.

Toronto, today is Our Winning Shot. Together, let’s set a world record for vaccines. #TorontoVaccineDay pic.twitter.com/5mKAmJgvY7 — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) June 27, 2021

At this time, “Our Winning Shot” appointments are fully booked. However, “there may be buzzer-beater appointments available if there are cancellations,” a release on the event says.

“It's a well-oiled machine. It's extraordinary. 25,000 people will come through here today and it really seems to be well organized,” Mayor of Toronto John Tory told CP24 on Sunday from the event, after receiving his own second dose of a vaccine.

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Ontaro adults have received their first dose of a vaccine, while just over 35 per cent have received their second dose.

“That means there's 24 per cent [of people] who haven't even had a first dose, let alone a second, and they need to get vaccinated,” Mayor Tory said.

Tory has proclaimed June 27 as Toronto Vaccine Day. To mark the day, the City will light the Toronto Sign pink in support of all those who received their vaccine.