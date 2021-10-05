TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted by a practitioner while receiving acupuncture treatments in Mississauga.

According to police, a 37-year-old woman attended the Hanbit Alternative Medicine Clinic in Mississauga in Sept. 2021.

It is alleged that, during the treatment, the woman was sexually assaulted by the practitioner. The woman did not suffer any physical injuries.

Oakville resident Jong Chul Kim, 51, has been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the investigation.

Kim appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Sept. 29.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this investigation to contact them at 905-453–2121.