TORONTO -- A series of tornado watches for Toronto and other parts of the GTA have ended, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued the warnings as a severe thunderstorm made its way east across Ontario.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 5 kilometres east of Arthur, moving east at 60 km/h,” the weather agency said in a statement shortly before 5 p.m.

Toronto watches were in effect for Toronto, Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

There were also watches issued for Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

People in those areas were advised to seek shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said at the time. “Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

No injuries have been reported in connection with the storm so far.