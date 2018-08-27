

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A number of tornado warnings remain in effect for parts of the province as a system of thunderstorms tracks through the region.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for a number of areas in central Ontario shortly before 8 p.m. Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management followed with its own warning, which was broadcast on emergency channels.

A tornado warning was briefly issued for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale. That warning ended at around 8:16 p.m. Closer to the GTA, warnings were also in effect for Uxbridge, Beaverton and Northern Durham Region.

By around 9:40 p.m., most warnings had ended . However two remain in place for Lindsay and the Southern Kawartha Lakes.

Environment Canada confirmed that one thunderstorm produced a brief tornado over Lake Simcoe east of Hawkestone. There were no immediate reports of damage from that storm.

There were also a number of unconfirmed sightings of funnel clouds, but no other tornados have been confirmed so far.