Tornado warning lifted for Barrie and Collingwood areas

A tornado warning has been lifted for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas but a number of other watches and warnings remain in effect for a swath of cottage country.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3 p.m. and then replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m.

A severe tornado watch remains in effect for Grey County, the Bruce Peninsula, Tobermory, Sauble Beach, Owen Sound, Hanover, Dundalk and Kincardine.

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a number of nearby communities, including Midland and Orillia.

It says that heavy rain with accumulation totals of up to 50 millimetres are possible in some areas.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and torrential rain,” that warning states.