Tornado warning lifted for Barrie and Collingwood areas
A tornado warning has been lifted for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas but a number of other watches and warnings remain in effect for a swath of cottage country.
Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3 p.m. and then replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m.
A severe tornado watch remains in effect for Grey County, the Bruce Peninsula, Tobermory, Sauble Beach, Owen Sound, Hanover, Dundalk and Kincardine.
Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a number of nearby communities, including Midland and Orillia.
It says that heavy rain with accumulation totals of up to 50 millimetres are possible in some areas.
“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and torrential rain,” that warning states.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate
Later tonight in Ottawa, three of the five candidates campaigning to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will be facing off in the final debate of the 2022 race. CTVNews.ca will be streaming the debate live online, and our reporters will be providing real-time updates, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Most international treaties are ineffective, Canadian study finds
A new study from Canadian researchers suggests international treaties have been mostly ineffective at achieving their intended effects and in some cases, can do more harm than good.
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Montreal
-
Montreal police believe same shooter behind 2 fatal shootings in just over an hour
Two men are dead in two separate but related shootings in just over an hour on Tuesday night in Montreal.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
London
-
Tornado watch issued for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, multiple regions under severe thunderstorm watch
Wednesday’s hot and stick weather is shaping up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada has issued multiple tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches for the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt claims self defence on stand in assault trial
Testifying in his own defence, Herbert Hildebrandt says he felt threatened by two elderly men when he pushed Jack Dykxhoorn, 84, to the ground in Malahide Township, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Kitchener
-
Tornado watch issued for Perth and Wellington Counties
Ping pong ball size hail and wind gusts near 100 km/h are also possible.
-
Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures
As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Irate suspect damages Timmins police station, now faces more charges
A set of incidents at the Timmins Police station on July 31 led to damage to the station’s garage door and a vehicle along with multiple charges.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
-
Public safety minister visits the Sault
Canada’s Public Safety Minister paid a visit to Sault Ste. Marie for a tour of the Canada Border Services Agency facility. Marco Mendicino spokes with front-line CBSA officials and got a first hand look at some of the ways border officers work to stem the tide of illegal firearms crossing the border.
Ottawa
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill.
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Man allegedly points gun, strikes roommate during argument
A spat between roommates has resulted in charges for a 28-year-old man who allegedly struck his roommate in the face with a firearm during an argument.
-
Windsor woman who refuses to return 7-year-old Newfoundland dog in custody case might face charges
Greg Marentette said he is still waiting to be reunited with his dog, Lemmy.
-
Humane society to host first ever 'Pawdicures and Pix' event Thursday
Is your pet in need of a ‘pawdicure’?
Barrie
-
Artists slated to perform at Ever After Music Festival announce cancellations
With just over a week to go until the Ever After Music Festival is set to kick off, some artists have taken to social media announcing their shows have been cancelled.
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce.
-
Wasaga Beach man wanted for attempted murder, sexual assault of elderly woman
Police have issued a warrant for a 31-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS red alerts for April increased tenfold in three years
New data from Alberta Health Services quarterly report, obtained by a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FOIP) shows that the number of red alerts in Calgary for the month of April were 10 times higher than three years prior.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in southeast Calgary crash
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in rollover on Tuesday night that seriously injured one man.
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tuxedo Park intersection
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying two people believed to be involved in a shooting in Tuxedo Park last month that injured one man.
Winnipeg
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
-
Fatal plane crash in Manitoba under investigation: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating following a fatal plane crash in Manitoba Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Number of wildfires grows in B.C., but cooler weather offers firefighters a breather
The BC Wildfire Service says five fires that either threaten public safety or are highly visible are now burning in the province, up from two just a day earlier.
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence disputes Crown theory that one sextortionist was behind multiple accounts
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sextorting Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd argued Wednesday there is evidence of different people behind the online accounts that communicated with Todd – some in a threatening way.
-
All 2.8 million remaining B.C. gas rebate cheques delivered or in the mail: ICBC
Nearly three million gas rebate cheques have been delivered or are in the mail, according to British Columbia's public auto insurer.
Edmonton
-
Parents have 'lost total trust' in the sport after Hockey Canada allegations
As police investigate alleged sexual assaults involving members of two Canadian men's hockey teams, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of parents expressing concerns with enrolling their children in organized hockey. The allegations, they say, are deterring them from allowing their children to participate in the sport they love.
-
Careless driving charge laid in connection to disrupted memorial event
A driver has been charged after nearly hitting an attendee of a memorial event for a motorcyclist who died in July.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.