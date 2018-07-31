

Colin D'Mello, CTV News Toronto's Queen's Park Reporter





Queen’s Park descended into dysfunction Tuesday as accusations of racism brought Question Period to a halt.

The eruption came as Progressive Conservative MPP Kaleed Rasheed was asking a question about the government’s plan to cut Toronto city council from 47 councillors to 25.

Rasheed, who immigrated from Pakistan and speaks with a South Asian accent, was suddenly interrupted by loud yelling and accusations that a member of the New Democratic Party was mocking his accent.

PC House Leader Todd Smith pointed the finger at NDP MPP Gilles Bisson, telling the legislature the “very audible” comment was heard by many members of the government, including Premier Doug Ford.

“You’re disgusting,” Premier Ford yelled at the opposition, calling the gesture “racist.”

The speaker took the rare step of giving the MPPs a time-out, giving the legislature the chance to calm down. When it returned, the government took the equally rare step of stonewalling the opposition’s questions.

“Until we get some kind of an apology from the member opposite who made those comments, we will no longer be answering questions from the official opposition,” Smith told the house.

“Everybody makes mistakes. All we’re expecting is an apology,” Smith said.

Who heard what?

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says he “absolutely” heard Bisson mocking Rasheed by repeating every word “in his accent.”

Fedeli believes Bisson was “caught in the moment” and says he quickly changed his behaviour.

However, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who sits right beside Bisson, told reporters while her MPP was heckling the other side, he did not mock Rasheed’s accent.

Horwath says the premier is “lying through his teeth.”

Bisson acknowledges he was heckling and making “quips” at the government, but says in his 28 years at Queen’s Park he has never made disparaging comments about anybody.

“That is not who I am, that is not what I say. I don’t use that language.”