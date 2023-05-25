Top Toronto mayoral candidates facing off again as board of trade debate underway

The six leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral election have begun their fourth debate in 48 hours, sparring on issues like livability and prospects for economic growth.

A sold-out debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and TVO Today Live is underway at the Isabel Bader Theatre, with just a month of campaigning left before the June 26 byelection.

Each candidate is trying to position themselves as the fiscally responsible choice for mayor who can invest in city services and build new affordable housing, while addressing Toronto's massive pandemic-related budget shortfall.

The debate features former federal lawmaker Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood Mitzie Hunter, who resigned her seat at Queen's Park to run in the byelection.

A debate hosted Wednesday in the east-end region of Scarborough saw candidates address declining city services, infrastructure challenges like transit and the need to revitalize community centres and programming.

It also saw candidates face questions about working with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who holds huge influence over municipal affairs but stirs controversy at city hall, notably among the progressive left.

Several polls have established Chow as the front-runner, and she has come under fire in past debates as candidates seek to make up ground.

