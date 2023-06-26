TOP MOMENTS: Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto.
Here are the top moments from tonight’s election.
‘WHAT A NIGHT’: CHOW DELIVERS VICTORY SPEECH
Mayor elect Olivia Chow delivered her victory speech to a packed house in downtown Toronto’s west end following Monday’s result.
“Wow. Thank you, Toronto! Thank you everyone. What a night!” she said at her election night headquarters at The Great Hall, with friends and family by her side.
"If you ever doubted what's possible together, if you ever questioned your faith in a better future and what we can do with each other, for each other, tonight is your answer," she said at.
Unofficial results show Chow won about 37 per cent of the vote with as many as 269,187 ballots cast in her favour.
Chow’s closest competitor, Ana Bailao, won about 32 per cent of the vote with 234,986 ballots.
CLOSE RACE BETWEEN CHOW, BAILAO
As results started to roll in just after 8 p.m., Bailao took an early lead with 142,066 votes to Chow’s 135,446. Bailao maintained her lead for another 15 minutes as polls closed across the city.
Bailao had received a late endorsement from former mayor John Tory late in the election campaign, which boosted her standing in a number of polls leading up to election night.
However, at 8:30 p.m., Chow jumped ahead to first place with 203,856 votes and held the lead until CP24 declared her as Toronto mayor 30 minutes later.
Bailao thanked her supporters from her election night headquarters on College Street and acknowledged her fellow candidates.
“Everybody was brave and bold to put their name on the ballot. Campaigns are never easy, but nothing worth doing is ever easy,” she said.
DOWNTOWN CORE, MOST OF SCARBOROUGH GO TO CHOW
Of the 25 wards in Toronto, Chow won 14 Monday night with big wins in the downtown core and most of Scarborough.
Unofficial results suggest Chow saw her biggest win in Toronto Centre with 54.6 per cent of the vote in that ward, followed by Toronto-Danforth at 51.9 per cent, and Parkdale-High Park at 50 per cent.
The mayor elect also claimed almost all of Scarborough’s six wards, with the exception of Scarborough-Rouge Park, which went to Bailao.
FORD, TORY CONGRATULATE CHOW
Despite saying just days earlier that Chow as mayor would be an “unmitigated disaster,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford congratulated the new mayor in a statement Monday night.
“As I’ve always said, I will work with anyone ready to work with our government to better our city and province,” Ford said. “There’s nothing we can’t achieve when we work together.”
Tory echoed Ford’s congratulations in his own statement, and vowed to support Chow as she takes the helm of the city.
“She loves this city as I do and I will do anything I can to help her in the days and months ahead,” he said.
SAUNDERS FINISHES DISTANT THIRD
A number of endorsements by the premier did not make the difference in Mark Saunders’s mayoral campaign, who finished in third place with just over 62,000 votes.
Earlier this month, the former Toronto police chief unsuccessfully tried to get his competitors to throw their weight behind him in an effort to stop frontrunner Chow.
Saunders congratulated Chow in his concession speech, calling on all Torontonians to support their new mayor.
“Congratulations to Olivia Chow. She fought a tough fight and at the end of the day, she came out victorious… we have to support Olivia Chow,” he said.
Bailao won 11 wards and saw her strongest showing in Eglinton-Lawrence with 46.8 per cent of the vote.
CHLOE BROWN GETS TWICE AS MANY VOTES AS BRAD BRADFORD
Despite her limited visibility at most of the major mayoral debates, unofficial results show Chloe Brown came away with double the number of votes as Brad Bradford – who was present at almost all of them.
Brown, who also ran in 2022 and finished third in that race, came away with as many as 18,745 votes Monday night. Meanwhile, Bradford finished with just over 9,000.
BRADFORD MUM ON FUTURE MAYORAL RUN
Asked if he would consider running for mayor of Toronto in the next election, Bradford playfully brushed off the question.
“I can tell you I am planning on having another beer tonight,” Bradford joked, saying that a future mayoral run is “not where my head’s at.”
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cybersecurity incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday blasted organizers of a weekend revolt as 'traitors' who played into the hands of Ukraine's government and its allies. The rebellion by armed mercenaries, which lasted less than 24 hours, was the gravest threat yet to Putin's authority.
'We will navigate this together:' Funerals begin for seniors killed in bus crash
After months of recovery from an accident, Donna Showdra was excited to venture on her first small trip doing something she loved -- spending a day at the casino. Showdra, 79, was among the seniors on a minibus from western Manitoba travelling to the Sand Hills Casino on June 15 when it went into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry.
David Johnston files final report on foreign meddling, done as special rapporteur
Former governor general David Johnston has filed his final -- and confidential -- report on foreign interference to the prime minister, ending his controversial term as special rapporteur.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Poor sense of smell linked to depression in older adults: study
A poor sense of smell has been linked to an increased risk of depression in older adults, according to a new study.
Trudeau taking cautious approach with uprising to not stoke Russian propaganda
Canada is monitoring the situation in Russia after a short-lived armed rebellion by a mercenary leader this weekend, Prime Minister Justin said Monday, adding a cautious approach is needed to avoid fuelling Russian propaganda.
Montreal
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
Forest fire centre declares 2023 already worst year ever for Canadian wildfires
Canada surpassed the record for area burned by wildfires in a single year Monday as hundreds of fires continued to blaze in almost every province and territory.
Smog warning ends in Montreal, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect
A smog warning has ended in Montreal after air quality in the city was ranked as the worst in the world among major cities around the world.
London
Fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs took place Monday
The city had several staff on-hand answering questions ffrom residents who came out for the fifth and final open house session over London’s five homeless service hubs expected to open later this year.
No sympathy for colleagues with day jobs as most councillors recommend daytime meetings
City council may be moving off the evening shift. The Governance Working Group didn’t require much convincing before recommending a motion that would move the start time of city hall’s standing committee meetings to 9:30 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. starting in 2024.
-
A special weather statement is in effect for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties, with Environment Canada warning of localized heavy rainfall.
Kitchener
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
-
Three people are in police custody after officers responded to a report of a pharmacy robbery where a gun was used, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
Ottawa
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.
-
An intense thunderstorm that moved across the national capital region Monday afternoon brought strong rain, reports of hail and localized flooding, and warnings of possible tornadoes.
-
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Windsor
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex storm
A powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Ford Fireworks
Many Windsor and Detroit residents consider the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River the unofficial kickoff to summer.
Barrie
Impaired driver charged with endangering children in Innisfil
Police in Innisfil say a driver found to be intoxicated by over three times the legal alcohol limit is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after finding two children in the vehicle.
-
Environment Canada has issued special weather statement for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale
-
Provincial police in Tiny Township got an unusual call Sunday night about a lone bear cub needing rescue.
Atlantic
New Brunswick premier set to shuffle cabinet after two ministers resigned this month
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday after two ministers resigned this month.
-
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
Calgary
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
-
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
A Winnipeg teenager’s brave actions are being applauded after he helped save a child from a coyote attack.
-
A Winnipeg judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Manitoba man on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his neighbour.
-
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Manitoba’s Southern Health- Santé Sud region.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
-
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
A moose was seen 'running wildly' near Ice District early Monday morning.