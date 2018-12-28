

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Even when time is of the essence, it's not worth a call to 911.

Hamilton police say a call to check the time topped the list of the force's 10 most pointless and wasteful emergency calls this year.

Other highlights included calls to report an assault by a humping dog, a cat lurking in front of a home, a noise coming from a light bulb, and a question about the closing time of a local beer store.

Hacked Facebook accounts, discrepancies in retail prices, cold McDonald's food, sick cats and Canada Day fireworks rounded out the list.

Hamilton police also say emergency services received roughly about 4,500 pocket dial calls this year, all of which had to be called back in case the emergency was genuine.

They say the volume is so high they had to devote a full-time staff member to handle abandoned calls.

Police remind residents that pointless or abandoned calls to 911 divert resources away from those who may truly need help.