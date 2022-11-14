Top doctor's mask advisory, education spending report, fall economic statement, and repealing of anti-strike law all happening at Queen’s Park today

A busy schedule is on tap for Monday at Queen’s Park with Ontario’s top doctor set to recommend masking, the release of the Financial Accountability Office's report on education spending along with the province's fall economic statement, and the repeal of anti-strike legislation.

The jam-packed day will begin with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore providing an update at 9 a.m. alongside Ontario Health Executive Vice-President Dr. Chris Simpson.

Two sources told The Canadian Press that Moore will make a general recommendation to wear masks without enforcing a mandate.

Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO) will also be releasing a report that analyzes the Ministry of Education’s spending plan at 10 a.m.

The province’s fall economic statement, which comes on the heels of a report from the FAO two weeks ago, is on the docket early this afternoon.

The findings showed Ontario is in good financial health with a $100-million surplus forecasted at the end of the fiscal year, and an $8.5-billion surplus in 2027-28.

Futher, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to rescind the legislation that made Ontario education workers’ mass walkout illegal earlier this month.

Last Monday, he offered to repeal the legislation if the union representing those workers agreed to end their job action.

Also set for Monday, Ford announced that he will extend the provincial gas tax cut that was first introduced in the summer and was set to expire at the end of the year.