

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Broadway smash "Dear Evan Hansen" will be staged in Toronto in 2019.

The show, which won six Tony Awards last year including best musical, will debut at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in March 2019.

Mirvish Productions says the same creative team behind the Broadway production will launch the Toronto run.

"Dear Evan Hansen," which opened on Broadway in December 2016, focuses on the life of a teenager with social anxiety disorder and his struggles to fit in.