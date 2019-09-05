A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was run over by a car on a driveway in Clarington.

Police said the incident happened on a private driveway on Perry Avenue in Hampton, which is a community in Clarington, on Thursday morning.

It's believed the boy was at the bottom of the driveway when he was struck by a truck, knocked down and run over.

His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

The boy was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“They are a lovely family and they are in my prayers,” a neighbour told CTV News Toronto.