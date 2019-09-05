Toddler rushed to hospital after being run over by car in his own driveway
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 2:06PM EDT
A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was run over by a car on a driveway in Clarington.
Police said the incident happened on a private driveway on Perry Avenue in Hampton, which is a community in Clarington, on Thursday morning.
It's believed the boy was at the bottom of the driveway when he was struck by a truck, knocked down and run over.
His injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
The boy was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
“They are a lovely family and they are in my prayers,” a neighbour told CTV News Toronto.