TORONTO -- A toddler just over one year old was struck and killed by a car in a Brampton driveway overnight, in what Peel Regional Police say was a “tragic accident.”

Police said they were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Highway 410 and Williams Parkway, at 12:18 a.m. Monday for reports that a child was struck in a driveway.

They arrived to find the child without vital signs.

They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The toddler was pronounced dead in hospital just after 1 a.m.

The child was reportedly struck and run over by the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan.

Police say no charges will be laid in connection to the collision.