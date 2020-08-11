TORONTO -- A three-year-old child has died and another child has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Etobicoke late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Burnhamthrope Road and The East Mall around 11:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and two children that had been struck by a car. One child was unresponsive and despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators say the other child is suffering from “a very significant injury.”

It is not known if the man has been injured.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said, and the driver has been taken to the hospital.

No further information has been provided but police say that roads in the area are closed to vehicular traffic.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.