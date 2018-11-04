Toddler dies after accident at Markham home
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 4:41PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 4:42PM EST
A toddler who was taken to hospital after being injured by a piece of furniture at a home in Markham on Saturday has died.
The boy, who was just a month shy of his second birthday, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the incident near Brimley Road and Denison Street. However on Sunday afternoon York Regional Police told CP24 that he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police have not said exactly what happened. However they said they consider it to be an accident.