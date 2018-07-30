

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





TTC riders will soon be able to get off the streetcar, bus, or subway to run errands along their route without having to pay to get back on.

Two-hour time-based fares will be in effect for PRESTO card users starting Aug. 26.

The new time-based fares were approved by the TTC board last November as part of the TTC’s modernization plan.

Riders will now have a two-hour window to stop at any location and get back on the TTC without having to pay for another fare.

The change is estimated to cost $11.1 million to implement for the remainder of 2018 and will cost about $21 million per year going forward.

Speaking to reporters at the East York Town Centre on Monday morning, Mayor John Tory said the move will make the TTC “more convenient” and “more affordable.”

“Think about how this will help people to go shopping, to do errands,” Tory said.

“It gives people flexibility… at no further expense to them.”