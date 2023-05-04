Tim Hortons launches limited-time Leafs doughnut

Tim Hortons is offering a sugar rush as fuel for Toronto Maple Leafs fans ahead of Game 2.

The Canadian coffee chain announced a limited-time doughnut on Thursday.

Tim Hortons launches a limited-time Leafs Nation Donut for the second round (Supplied).

On Tuesday night, the Leafs lost their first playoff game in the series against the Florida Panthers, 4 -2.

Tim’s “Leafs Nation" doughnut – iced with white fondant, topped with blue-and-white sprinkles, and filled with Venetian cream – is hitting 300 locations in and around Toronto.

"Our whole city is rallying behind the Maple Leafs so it's incredibly exciting to be offering the limited-edition Leafs Nation Donut for fans to celebrate and cheer their team on with," Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said in a news release on Thursday.

At Maple Leaf Square, where 5,000 fans will crowd together in blue and white to watch the game outside of Scotiabank Arena, 1,000 of the Leafs doughnuts will be handed out for free.

This isn’t the first time Tim Hortons has introduced sport-inspired confections. The coffee franchise introduced a doughnut with a Leafs jersey at the centre during the 2019 playoff run. That same year, they had a Raptors donut, swapping in blue for red sprinkles.

The new limited-time doughnuts will be available on Thursday until the sweet treat runs out.