Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88
Ron Joyce, co-founder of Tim Hortons, sips a coffee in Toronto on Friday, October 20, 2006. Joyce has died at age age 88. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:49PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 1:28PM EST
TORONTO -- Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at age 88.
More coming
The cause of death was not immediately clear.
The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce's generosity "has been felt across the country".
Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital's redevelopment and expansion.
Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.
According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.