LOS ANGELES -- Two Canadian film festivals are among the recipients of new grants from the organization behind the Oscars.

The Media City Film Festival in Windsor, Ont., and the Toronto International Film Festival are on the list of grants announced by the Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy Foundation says there are a total of 96 recipients of the 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch grants.

Some of those are emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants range from US$5,000 to $200,000, for a combined total of $2.5 million in funds.

A statement says they're awarded "based on current need to organizations that support filmmakers and reach audiences from underserved communities."

The academy didn't say how much each organization will receive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.