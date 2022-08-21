Thunderstorm headed for Toronto could bring up to 50mm of rain

A Sunday afternoon thunderstorm could dump as much as 50mm of rain on Toronto and the surrounding areas and leave “hazardous conditions” in its wake, according to the group that monitors watershed conditions in the area.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said Environment Canada is forecasting “widespread” showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through late Monday.

While the thunderstorms are expected to start rolling in at around 4 p.m., the TRCA said there is a possibility for multiple thunderstorms to occur in the same location at one time and “could result in localized rainfall amounts of up to 50mm by the end of Sunday.”

The group said that watersheds in the Greater Toronto Area have already seen between five and 20mm of rain in the last 24-hour period. Some 53mm of rain has also been recorded at the northern Etobicoke Creek watershed.

As a result of the downpour, the TRCA is advising that rivers within the GTA could experience higher flows and water levels.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies,” a release read.

People are advised to avoid all recreational activities in or around bodies of water at this time, including Lake Ontario.

Parents and guardians are asked to keep children and pets away from riverbanks as well as they may have become slippery or unstable following the overnight rainfall.

A water safety watershed conditions statement is in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Meanwhile, in a separate news release, the Credit Valley Conservation Authority said the “intense rainfall” associated with the thunderstorms may result in water pooling on roads and in flood-prone and low-lying urban areas.

The organization, which monitors the watershed that stretches from Mississauga to the south and Orangeville to the north, said some areas could also see higher flows and water levels later this afternoon and into Monday.

Environment Canada has not issued any weather warnings or watches at this time.