Three youths charged in ‘violent’ attack on 2SLGBTQ+ person downtown: Toronto police

Toronto Police say three youths have been charged in a hate-motivated assault in which a member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community was “violently attacked.”

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets, near the city’s gay village.

According to police, the victim became concerned with the treatment of a group of young women and intervened to check on their well-being.

“A verbal interaction ensued between the suspects and the victim at which time the victim was violently attacked by three suspects,” police said in a statement.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the assault.

Police said Friday the two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have now been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the incident is also being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence after consultation with the Hate Crime Unit.

The suspects cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They are set to make a court appearance on Jan. 10.

Police are urging anyone with further information to contact investigators.