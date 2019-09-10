

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Three years after a father was fatally shot in Liberty Village, police are expected to provide an update into the case.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2016, Kiesingar Gunn was leaving a nightclub in the area of Mowat Avenue and Liberty Street when he was struck by gunfire.

At the time, Gunn had left the establishment with his wife and friends but then turned back to check on his godbrother, who had previously left their group to help a friend involved in an altercation.

The 26-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was subsequently rushed from the scene to hospital for treatment.

Later that day, the married father of four was pronounced dead.

Investigators have said they believe Gunn was not the intended target of the shooting and likely did not know his assailant.

On the two-year anniversary of the deadly shooting, Det. Leslie Dunkley said there were as many as 30 people in the area when shots rang out, but only a few had come forward to officials.

Dunkley announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case on Sept. 11, 2018. The reward is scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police said they will be providing an update into the investigation at 10 a.m.