

CTV News Toronto





Three workers have been taken to hospital after a scaffolding collapse near Toronto’s Fort York area.

It happened near Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 7 a.m.

According to paramedics, two of the workers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third worker sustained only minor injuries.

Toronto police said at least one suffered some sort of leg injury.

All three men have been taken to hospital for treatment.

More to come…