Three-vehicle collision in Toronto leaves 85-year-old woman dead, toddler injured

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • $1-million fire near Strathroy

    Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.

    Fire crews respond to a blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. in Glencoe, Ont. on Dec. 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected

    A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.

  • All traces of Paul Haggis’ name being stripped from city park

    Oscar winner Paul Haggis has been stripped of a hometown honour bestowed on him back in 2011. On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan, and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis to rename Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton