Three transport trucks found engulfed in flames behind Burlington, Ont. bowling alley: police

Police have launched an investigation in Halton region after three transport trucks were found engulfed in flames behind a bowling alley in Burlington last week.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said the incident happened on Feb. 28. Officers were called to a parking lot behind Burlington Bowl, located on Harvester Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. for reports of a truck fire.

Once there, officers located three “A Action” transport trucks engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported, they said.

HRPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316. A Action is also currently offering $10,000 cash to anyone who provides information leading to the identification of those involved, police said in a release issued Monday.