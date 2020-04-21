TORONTO -- As three members of a Toronto street gang were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in the 2018 death of an electrical engineer, the victim’s mother said her son’s killers “chose a deadly path of destruction” when they targeted “an innocent soul” with no gang-affiliation.

Margaret Nsosu, Nnamdi Ogba’s mother, read her victim impact statement during a virtual sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning.

“My beloved son, my pride, my joy,” she began. “The pain of losing you is beyond comprehension.”

Nsosu went on to say that her “life and heart were ripped apart” on March 16, 2018 when her 26-year-old son, who was soon to be married, was taken away from her.

On that night, Trevaughan Miller, Abdullahi Mohamed and Abdirahman Islow were driving around the Scarlettwood Court area of Etobicoke “looking for someone to kill,” Justice Robert Goldstein, who presided over the trial, said during the sentencing hearing.

Goldstein said all three men belonged to a Toronto street gang, which was in conflict with another gang operating in the Scarlettwood Road area.

The three men spotted Ogba before Miller and Mohamed both pulled out a handgun and fired shots at him from behind at around 11 p.m.

Ogba, who was walking to his parked car after visiting with a teammate from his recreational soccer team, was struck by “several bullets” and died at the scene, Goldstein said.

The two men then got back into the awaiting getaway vehicle, being driven by Islow, and fled the scene.

Goldstein said the men showed no remorse for their actions in the aftermath of the deadly shooting as they “celebrated the killing” and checked news stories about it.

All three men were found guilty of first-degree murder on March 13, 2020 following “good police work,” Goldstein said.

A charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.