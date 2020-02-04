TORONTO -- Three teenagers and two adults were injured after a three-vehicle collision in Scarborough Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive around 3:55 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

According to Toronto police, emergency personnel had to rescue a “young female” who was trapped in a vehicle. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

Paramedics said that two teenage girls and a “young male” were seriously injured and transported to SickKids Hospital for treatment.

A woman believed to be in her 50s was also transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A man believed to be in his 40s sustained minor injuries, paramedics said.

No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the crash.

Police said that Pharmacy Avenue is closed from Conroy Avenue to Dolphin Drive as a result.