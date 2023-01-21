Three teenage boys charged in Toronto pharmacy robbery

Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with the robbery of a pharmacy in Toronto’s west end.

The incident took place on Thursday near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, police say.

Toronto police allege three boys travelled to the pharmacy in a stolen vehicle.

Wearing masks to conceal their identities, two boys entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics while the third remained in the car, they said.

Investigators say they obtained an unspecified quantity of narcotics and fled the scene in the vehicle.

After a brief foot pursuit, police say they were able to locate three suspects and take them into custody.

At the time of their arrest, officers said they recovered a replica handgun as well as stolen narcotics.

Two 15-year-old boys — both from Brampton —and a 16-year-old from Mississauga have been charged in connection with the robbery. They are facing multiple charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.